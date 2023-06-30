HCMC: 163,000 laborers find jobs in H1

More than 163,000 laborers in Ho Chi Minh City found jobs in the first six months of 2023, up 0.21% year on year, while more than 79,900 new jobs were created, a rise of 0.25%.

The municipal Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs reported that in June alone, economic sectors in the city employed more than 26,500 laborers and created nearly 12,000 new jobs, with most jobs in the areas of trade, services, and industrial production.

Tran Le Thanh Truc, head of the Employment – Labour Safety Office under the city Department of Labour, Invalid and Social Affairs said that in the first half of 2023, the city organised 59 online job fairs, providing employment consultations to more than 69,700 laborers and helping over 43,200 laborers successfully find jobs.

The department processed nearly 59,000 out of 64,000 requests for unemployment allowances, and issued 512 decisions to give vocational training support to unemployed labourers.

It also received information from 245,400 laborers who wanted to seek jobs, she said, adding that the department also gathered information recruitment demands of 42,800 local businesses.

In the Jan-June period, HCMC sent more than 3,900 laborers to work abroad, 1,000 cases higher than that in the same period last year, mostly to Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China).

In the period, nearly 7,639 foreign workers in the city received work permits, down nearly 900 from the same period last year, the department reported.