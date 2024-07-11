HCDC denies rumor of diphtheria case in HCMC

Director Nguyen Hong Tam of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) affirmed that as of now, there have been no reported cases of diphtheria in the city, despite widespread rumors circulating on social media.

An overview of the press conference

On the afternoon of July 11, the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee, in collaboration with the Department of Information and Communications, held a press conference to provide updates on the city's socio-economic situation.

During the press conference, Mr. Nguyen Hong Tam provided an update on the diphtheria situation in HCMC. He emphasized that, to date, there have been no reported cases of diphtheria in the city, contrary to rumors circulating on social media.

Director Nguyen Hong Tam of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) speaks at the press conference.

The most recent case of diphtheria in HCMC occurred in 2020, involving a patient who had traveled from another province. Tam advised the public to remain vigilant in preventive measures against the disease but encouraged them not to overly panic.



By Dong Son – Translated by Thuy Doan