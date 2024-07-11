Health

Diphtheria dangerous but unlikely to trigger pandemic like Covid-19

Diphtheria is a dangerous disease, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated or with the protective effect of the vaccine having expired.  

The risk of infecting diphtheria is much lower than the risk of infecting Covid-19. Diphtheria bacteria spread from person to person through respiratory droplets from infected individuals or close contact with bacteria from mucus in the throat through objects.

The disease may only develop in a community or region and does not spread widely like the Covid-19 epidemic so people should not be confused and worried. They should proactively comply with preventive measures and vaccination schedules as recommended by the health sector.

This statement was confirmed by doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, Deputy Director of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases.

The long vaccine immunity against diphtheria really lasts for about ten years so booster shots are required to ensure safety for people. Besides, people must take caution to avoid the risks of contracting the disease again.

As of July 10, regarding one positive case for diphtheria, Moong Thi B., born in 2006, residing in Hiep Hoa District, bac Giang Province, doctor Nguyen Trung Cap, Deputy Director of the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases reported that her health condition has stabilized.

According to the Preventive Medicine Department under the Ministry of Health, in recent years, the number of diphtheria cases in Vietnam has decreased significantly compared to the period before the implementation of the expanded program on immunization.

The number of diphtheria cases dropped to 10-15 infectious people per year in the period from 2004 to 2019 compared to 1983 with nearly 3,500 cases.

Statistics showed that the country recorded 57 cases of diphtheria nationwide, including seven fatalities from the disease 2023. From the beginning of the year until now, there have been five cases of diphtheria across the country, including one death in Nghe An Province.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Ha Tinh Province this morning reported that the Central Institute of Epidemiology has just confirmed patient P.H.D. in Ha Tinh Province has tested negative for diphtheria.

Previously, patient P.H.D. had left the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak for Huong Khe District, Ha Tinh Province five days ago.

After that, the patient had sore throat, neck pain and itchy eyes without fever and nausea. The patient was taken to hospital for examination and treatment.

By Quoc Lap, Duong Quang- Translated by Huyen Huong

