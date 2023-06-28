Hanoi police prosecute five individuals for manipulating stock market

All five defendants have been indicted on charges of "manipulating the stock market" and have been temporarily arrested for investigation.

On June 28, in connection with the investigation of the "Stock market manipulation" case involving Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company, Asia-Pacific Investment Joint Stock Company, and IDJ Vietnam Investment Joint Stock Company, the Hanoi City Police Department officially charged five suspects.

These individuals are:

Nguyen Do Lang, 49, residing at 12AT3 Nam Thang Long Urban Area, Dong Ngac Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, currently serves as the CEO of Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company.

Pham Duy Hung, 44, residing at No.14, Alley No.136 Nguyen An Ninh Street, Truong Dinh Ward, Hoang Mai District, Hanoi, currently holds the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors at Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company.

Huynh Thi Mai Dung, 48, residing at 12AT3 Nam Thang Long Urban Area, Dong Ngac Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, spouse of Nguyen Do Lang.

Nguyen Thi Thanh, 42, residing at No.29/267 Bo De Street, Bo De Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi, currently serves as the Chief Accountant of Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company.

Pham Thi Duc Viet, 41, residing at P807, N01 T5 Ngoai Giao Doan Building, Xuan Tao Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, currently works as the Deputy Manager of the Customer Service Department at Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company.

Regarding this case, earlier, the State Securities Commission (SSC) had instructed the three aforementioned companies to comply with information disclosure regulations and report to the SSC and the stock exchange as mandated by the law.

The SSC continues to collaborate closely with relevant authorities in the process of handling the case.

Currently, Asia-Pacific Securities Joint Stock Company, Asia-Pacific Investment Joint Stock Company, and IDJ Vietnam Investment Joint Stock Company, with their corresponding stock codes APS, API, and IDJ, are all listed on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

According to the SSC, the initiation of the investigation into the stock market manipulation case involving these three companies is an isolated incident involving specific organizations and individuals in the market. The market continues to function normally, stably, and transparently.