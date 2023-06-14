Hanoi: Parents line up overnight to apply to primary school

Hundreds of parents queued up overnight and jostled each other out of the way to submit enrollment files for their children in a good public school in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District.

According to the enrolment plan of high-quality first-grade students in the school year 2023-2024, merely high-quality public primary school Van Bao Primary School in Ha Dong District in the capital city of Hanoi has 6 classes with 200 students.

The school’s admission principle is that students will be directly admitted if their application is lower or equal to the quota. If the number of applications is more, the school will receive them in chronological order of submission. The school will receive applications at 8 a.m. June 13. That’s why parents have to wait in line overnight.

From about 20 p.m. on June 12, hundreds of parents lined up; however, at 9 p.m., the number of parents exceeded 200, which exceeded the target of this year's school. At 8 am on June 13, when the school opened the gate, all the parents rushed in and elbowed others to get into the school causing chaos.

Van Bao Primary School was established in 2020 and it started enrollment in 2021. The school is expected to collect tuition fees for the next school year at VND3.3 million a month, excluding meals, uniforms, transportation, and after-hours club fee.