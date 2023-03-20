Hai Phong seizes seven tons of ivory smuggled from Africa

The customs officers and the police forces of Hai Phong City have just detected and seized seven tons of ivory smuggled from Angola.

This is the largest ivory smuggling ever in the province.

The General Department of Vietnam Customs informed that the Hai Phong City Department of Customs this morning collaborated with the city Department of Public Security to check a 20- feet container containing ivory smuggled from Angola at Nam Hai – Dinh Vu Port.

Accordingly, the consignment transporting to Singapore from Angola to hide the transport route. The consignment description was written in the local language in Africa with an inaccurate receiver. The new tricks are sophisticated to prevent the control of customs agencies.

The number of seized ivory is under index No.1 of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) under the listed of banned imported goods and it violated the regulations noted on the Government Decree No.69/2018/ND-CP dated on May 15, 2018.

The General Department of Vietnam Customs is continuing to collaborate with relevant functional agencies to clarify and handle the case in accordance with the regulations.