Ha Tinh police dismantle online gambling ring run by Chinese individuals

Simultaneously, they have taken the step to initiate legal proceedings, charging 19 suspects from Hanoi, Nam Dinh, Ben Tre, Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc, Hung Yen, Ha Tinh, and Nghe An on charges of "Gambling" and "Organizing Gambling." Furthermore, police have summoned 15 other individuals believed to be connected to the case.

Initially, it was determined that this was an organized gambling operation masterminded by Chinese individuals residing abroad. They had affiliations with multiple domestic individuals, enabling them to carry out operations across various regions. This gambling network operates by the method of Chinese individuals hiring developers to create the fbslive.com website and FBS application to establish a gambling system.

In Vietnam, Dam Thi Hai Ha, 30, residing in Son Tay Town, Hanoi, held responsibilities related to customer care, recruitment, and the management of the team of employees responsible for live-streaming gambling applications on the system. Furthermore, she was tasked with maintaining direct communication with Chinese individuals overseas to ensure the operation of the FBSlive gambling system.

During a search operation, the police seized two live-streaming devices, four laptops, 13 mobile phones, and VND579 million in cash, along with other various items, documents, and electronic data. Preliminary investigations reveal that from the beginning of 2023 until now, this organized gambling network has enticed gamblers from across the country to deposit more than VND100 billion into the FBSlive system for gambling purposes.