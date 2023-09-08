Green Shoots School leaders flee with tuitions: Investigation underway

The investigative police agency had received a report from parents seeking an investigation into and clarification of allegations of fraud and misappropriation of assets involving the leaders of Green Shoots School in Hoi An City.

On September 8, Major General Nguyen Ha Lai, Deputy Director of the Quang Nam Provincial Police, announced that the investigative police agency had received a report from parents seeking an investigation into and clarification of allegations of fraud and misappropriation of assets involving the leaders of Green Shoots School in Hoi An City.

According to Major General Nguyen Ha Lai, after receiving a complaint from parents, the authorities have been in the process of gathering information and investigating the matter. The fact that the school's management comprises foreign nationals has somewhat impacted the investigative process. In the near future, the provincial police intend to summon those involved for questioning.

Before this, from May to August 2023, Green Shoots School, located in Hoi An City, Quang Nam Province, under the leadership of Catherine Clare Mckinley, 52, British nationality, with Sue Lyn Ryan, 55, Australian nationality, as the legal representative, conducted admissions for the 2023 - 2024 academic year, ranging from kindergarten to high school. Ninety-five students were enrolled, with a cumulative tuition fee of VND14 billion. The new academic year was expected to commence on August 22.

As of August 8, every parent had received an email notification from Catherine saying that she had relocated all presently enrolled students to the American International School APU in Da Nang and would no longer oversee Green Shoots. This notice was issued without further explanation, even though parents had already paid tuition fees. Additionally, Green Shoots dismantled all its facilities and ceased its operations.

By this time, both Catherine Clare Mckinley and Sue Lyn Ryan had returned to their respective countries. In response to this situation, the parents have submitted a complaint to the Quang Nam Provincial Police, urging an investigation and seeking clarification regarding possible fraud and asset misappropriation.