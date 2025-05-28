Green channel proposed for durian, lychee exports to China

A key highlight of the meeting was the joint decision to establish a “green channel” mechanism for agricultural goods, prioritizing the fast-track clearance of fresh fruit during peak harvest periods.

Vietnam’s Minister Do Duc Duy of Agriculture and Environment presents a commemorative gift to Ms. Sun Meijun, Commissioner of the General Administration of Customs of China.

Minister Do Duc Duy of Agriculture and Environment led a delegation to meet with the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) to resolve lingering trade bottlenecks in agricultural and aquatic exports, particularly focusing on durian shipments and preparations for the upcoming 2025 lychee harvest season on May 28.

During the talks, both sides reached consensus on several key measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agri-trade. As an immediate step, they agreed to jointly address obstacles affecting Vietnam’s durian exports and pledged to ensure seamless customs clearance for lychees during peak season.

Looking ahead, the two countries committed to expediting technical negotiations, streamlining procedures, and swiftly concluding protocols to grant market access to additional Vietnamese agricultural, forestry, and fishery products. They also agreed to establish an annual ministerial-level dialogue mechanism, rotating between the two countries, to enhance communication and swiftly resolve emerging trade issues.

In terms of technical standards and phytosanitary coordination, China will soon dispatch an expert team to Vietnam for on-site inspections of pomelo and lime production areas, paving the way for draft export protocols. Both parties also committed to finalizing agreements on the export of wild-caught and fresh seafood from Vietnam to China.

An overview of the meeting on May 28

Vietnam also confirmed that all regulatory issues surrounding the import of Chinese sturgeon have been fully resolved. In a move to enhance quality assurance and food safety, the two sides agreed to set up a joint working group to deepen technical cooperation and address any emerging concerns in agri-food trade.

According to Vietnam’s General Department of Customs, exports of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products to China reached approximately $5.07 billion in the first four months of 2025—up 3.7 percent year-on-year. The two nations have so far signed 28 memorandums of understanding and trade protocols, forming a robust foundation for ongoing agri-trade collaboration.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan