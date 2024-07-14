Government seeks to attract investment in mountainous regions

In a move to unlock the economic potential of Vietnam's mountainous areas, the International Cooperation Department (ICD) has joined hands with the Institute for International Investment Studies (ISC) through a strategic cooperation agreement.

Cau Dat tea farm in Xuan Truong commune, Da Lat City (Photo: SGGP)

This partnership aims to improve the quality and effectiveness of foreign investment collaboration and attraction in mountainous provinces, thereby contributing to their comprehensive socio-economic development.

The agreement outlines three key areas of collaboration, including educating officials from mountainous provinces about legal knowledge, state management skills in foreign investment and the best practices in foreign investment; leading and coordinating investment promotion activities in these regions; and providing mutual consultation on activities related to international investment cooperation.

Phan Huu Thang, Chairman of both ISC and the Vietnam Industrial Park Finance Association (VIPFA), hailed the agreement as a significant step.

He underlined its potential to pool international resources and capabilities for the benefit of ethnic minorities and mountainous regions. Ultimately, this partnership aims to improve the lives of residents and accelerate Vietnam's integration into the global economy.

Vietnamlpus