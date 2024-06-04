Law

Government cracks down on illegal recruitment for Australian agricultural jobs

SGGP

The Binh Duong Province Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs warns citizens against scams in agricultural job hiring to Australia.

Accordingly, to protect the rights of Vietnamese citizens wishing to work abroad and eliminate illegal recruitments, the Department of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs asked that the People’s Committees of all districts and cities in Binh Duong Province increase their propaganda activities to raise the public’s awareness about this matter.

Citizens should never apply for an agricultural job in Australia via any individuals or organizations until the Ministry of Labor, War Invalids and Social Affairs officially announces the list of approved businesses and units to take charge of this application task.

Before this, the above Ministry has already issued a warning against the situation of some individuals or organizations impersonating Vietnamese and Australian functional agencies to receive money for agricultural job screening to Australia. This is a potential threat to social security and order.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam

