Global scientists to engage in dialogues at Vietnamese universities

The "Science for Life" talk series officially launched VinFuture Week 2024 in Hanoi this morning, December 4.

The event brought together leading global scientists specializing in key fields, including materials science, artificial intelligence, air pollution, and environmental research.

The series features four sessions: "Materials for a Sustainable Future," "Deploying Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Practice," "Air Pollution and Traffic: Opportunities and Challenges for Vietnam and the World," and "Innovations in Cardiovascular Care and Stroke Treatment."

Renowned speakers include Professor Yann LeCun (Vice President and Chief Scientist of AI at Meta, and Silver Professor at New York University, USA), Professor Seth Marder (Director of the Renewable and Sustainable Energy Institute, a collaboration between the University of Colorado-Boulder and the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory), Professor Martin Green (Founding Director of the Advanced Photovoltaics Center at the University of New South Wales, Australia, member of the VinFuture Prize Council, and 2023 VinFuture Grand Prize Laureate), Professor Yafang Cheng (Director of the Aerosol Chemistry Department at the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry, Germany), and Professor Valery Feigin (Professor of Neurology and Epidemiology, and Director of the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences at Auckland University of Technology, New Zealand).

Scientists and their families enjoy unique experiences at Bat Trang Ceramics Museum in Hanoi.

This event offers global experts in cutting-edge technologies an opportunity to exchange knowledge, share experiences with Vietnamese scientists and researchers, and inspire tens of thousands of students and young researchers at various universities.

This year’s discussions delve deeply into crucial topics such as AI, medicine, energy, and the environment. Sessions are hosted at Hanoi Medical University, the University of Science (Vietnam National University, Hanoi), and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

By Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan

"Science for Life" talk series VinFuture Week 2024 leading global scientists materials science artificial intelligence air pollution environmental research

