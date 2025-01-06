Gifts and train tickets distributed to workers in IPs, EPZs

Thousands of workers in industrial and export processing zones receive gifts and travel assistance in the form of train tickets.

Representatives of the Trade Union of Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones in HCMC present train tickets and gifts to workers

Yesterday, the Trade Union of Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones organized the program "Workers' Festival - Charity Market" in the New Year 2025 at Linh Trung 1 Export Processing Zone in Thu Duc City and Le Minh Xuan 3 Industrial Park in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District.

At the program, over 7,000 workers took advantage of special shopping opportunities at union welfare booths. These booths offered essential goods, such as rice, sugar, fish sauce, MSG, and laundry detergent, at preferential prices ranging from 5 percent to 30 percent lower than market rates.

The Trade Union also demonstrated its commitment to worker welfare by presenting 7,000 gifts to workers in need. These gifts, valued at VND1 million (US$39.39) each, included shopping vouchers, cash, and essential necessities.

The program organizers also awarded 715 train tickets and three plane tickets to workers who have not returned home for Tet for many years, and workers with technical innovation initiatives that benefit the business.

As part of the plan for the Lunar New Year 2025, the Trade Union will host six charity markets to support nearly 24,000 union members and workers. These efforts will involve a total budget of nearly VND24 billion.

During the events, the organizer plans to distribute 1,568 train tickets valued at over VND3.7 billion and 31 plane tickets worth approximately VND109 million to workers.

By Hong Hai - Translated by Anh Quan