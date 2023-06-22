German corporates seeking Vietnamese partners in medical technology

Representatives of German corporates made the announcement at a meeting with the Center for Statistics and Science and Technology Information of Ho Chi Minh City (CESTI) under the Department of Science and Technology and the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (AHK) and German corporates to connect and transact German’s medical technology for health care in Vietnam.

At the meeting, Head of CESTI’s Technology Transaction Department Vo Duy Khanh introduced the working model of the city’s technology exchange floor, the Ho Chi Minh City Technology Portal and some other activities relating to the technology market.

AHK delegation expected CESTI to provide consulting services, information services about domestic market and partnership as well as other services to help German businesses approach the local market so that German businesses can pour money into their activities in Ho Chi Minh City or carry out investment connection and technology transfer to other provinces.

Representatives of German businesses also expected to find partners for medical solutions such as air cleaning systems for operating rooms - sterile rooms, X-ray information systems, radiographic imaging centers - clinic imaging.