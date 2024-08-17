Generative AI Summit to be held in Vietnam for first time

The Generative AI Summit 2024, themed 'Uncharted Frontiers,' will take place on August 18, at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in HCMC.

Generative AI Summit will be held in Vietnam for first time. (Photo: Ticketbox)

The event, to be held for the first time in Vietnam, will feature Jeff Dean, Google’s chief scientist and co-founder of Google Brain, Google Translate, Gemini, and many other technology products that have helped Google dominate the global technology industry.

AI Summit is an annual event organized by the New Turing Institute since 2018, aimed at connecting the domestic AI community with experts from around the world. After many years of successful organization, the AI Summit has become a significant science and technology event with a prominent position in Southeast Asia.

The Generative AI Summit 2024, jointly organized by the New Turing Institute (NTI) and Rethink Healthcare Foundation (RHF), is an international event with over 1,000 attendees, including top leading AI experts and pioneering AI researchers around the world.

It will focus on three main topics: “Foundational Models of GenAI”, “Practical Applications of GenAI”, and “Opportunities for Vietnam”.

In the “Foundational Models of GenAI” segment, professors, researchers, and scientists will delve into advanced technologies driving the development of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The “Practical Applications of GenAI” segment will feature senior business leaders discussing the transformative potential and applications of GenAI in healthcare, education, and social life.

The conference will conclude with the topic “Opportunities for Vietnam” where domestic and international investors and leaders of AI corporations will discuss the impact of GenAI on Vietnam’s technological and economic growth, as well as Vietnam's opportunities and challenges in becoming a leading country in AI.

The list of speakers includes Dr. Jeff Dean - chief scientist at Google, Dr. Luong Minh Thang – senior researcher and senior manager at Google DeepMind, co-founder of the New Turing Institute, and leader of Alpha Geometry, which won a silver medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2024, and many other top global AI experts.

They will share insights and guide attendees to explore the latest advancements, prominent trends, and the boundless potential of Generative AI technology.

Vietnamplus