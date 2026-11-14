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Top Vietnamese leader leaves for 20th Francophonie Summit in Cambodia

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam left Hanoi on November 14 to attend the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 14 to 16.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam departs for the 20th Francophonie Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 14. (Photo: VNA)

The trip is made at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

The Vietnamese delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) is a major international cooperation grouping comprising 90 members and observers, including Vietnam.

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance at the summit reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent commitment to the Francophone community and reflects its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and proactive, active international integration in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress.

Vietnamplus

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20th Francophonie Summit International Organisation of La Francophonie Francophone community Cambodia Vietnam

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