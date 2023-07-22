Fruits, rice exports surge sharply

The export turnover of agricultural, forestry and fishery products reached US$24.5 billion in the first six months of 2023, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Of these, exports of vegetables and fruits, rice, coffee and cashew nuts reached US$2.7 billion, US$2.3 billion, US$2.41 billion and US$1.62 billion respectively, increasing 64 percent, 22 percent, 3 percent and 7.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

The Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association forecasted that this year, the export turnover of vegetables and fruits would reach over US$4 billion, including approximately US$3 billion in durian export.

In the first five months of the year, durian exports from Vietnam to the Chinese market reached more than US$1.3 billion.

At that time, the Philippines imported 1.5 million tons of rice from Vietnam and it is forecast that the country will continue to import additional 1.5 million tons of rice this year.

The World Bank (WB) predicted that the economic growth of China would recover at a level of 5.6 percent in 2023. Besides, China is the biggest importer of agricultural products of Vietnam so the export to this market is likely to increase from now to the end of the year.

Regarding Vietnam's biggest export market of seafood, in May 2023, the US showed gradually positive signs. As for the Japanese market, thanks to the connection of commercial counselors, many Vietnamese businesses have collaborated with Japanese enterprises.

With the above positive signs, it is predicted the export turnover of agricultural products will reach the set target.