Frauds on foreign stock exchange, virtual currencies happen again

The Thu Duc City Police in Ho Chi Minh City has just informed that many residents have been scammed by criminals investing in foreign stock exchange, virtual currencies and crypto-currency to appropriate assets.

Fraudulent messages in investment groups

According to the Thu Duc City Police, the scammers have been employing deceptive tactics by organizing events that are disguised as conferences and seminars to introduce and intersperse promotional advertisements for international stocks, cryptocurrencies and digital currencies.

They gave an outstanding profit over the market and it would be easy to withdraw the investments to attract residents and investors.

Besides, entities that fail to provide comprehensive details and verifiable information on companies, business licenses, tax codes, transaction history and managers controlled by the State agencies.

These scammers often require potential investors to transfer money in advance of the transactions under forms of registration fees or deposits.

When the investors did not have enough money to transfer, the scammers would deactivate the accounts and block the contacts to appropriate the transferred money.

The police recommended that people without expertise in finance and stock markets should be extremely cautious of investment invitations on foreign stock exchanges, virtual currencies and crypto-currency.

In addition, people should avoid to join seminars and press conference calling for investment related to finance, stock exchanges, virtual currencies and crypto-currency.

Residents should provide information to the nearest police station when they detect any events with signs of potential scams or fraudulent activities related to finance, stock exchanges, virtual currencies and crypto-currency.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong