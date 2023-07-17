Former Secretary of Deputy Minister of Heath faces death penalty

On the impeachment, prosecutors proposed death sentence against Pham Trung Kien, former Secretary of Deputy Minister of Heath, for receiving bribes related to repatriation flights during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the indictment, being Secretary of Deputy Minister of Heath, Pham Trung Kien was responsible for receiving and and submitting to the Deputy Minister official letters related to the approval of repatriation flights based on the proposals by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies, organizations, individuals.

Pham Trung Kien took advantage of his position and power to require representatives of enterprises and individuals to pay from VND50 million (US$2,110) to VND200 million (US$8,442) per flight or from VND500,000 (US$21.1) to VND2 million (US$84.4) per passenger for combo flights and from VND7 million (US$295) to VND15 million (US$633) per individual passenger.

During the handling process of granting permits for flights from February 2021 to December 2021, Pham Trung Kien received bribes from 18 representatives of enterprises and some individual passengers with the total amount of more than VND42 billion (US$1.8 million).

Pham Trung Kien admitted the act of receiving bribes and using them to buy real estate in some localities or give loans to his relatives.

Representatives of the People's Procurary said that Pham Trung Kien violated the criminal act of receiving bribe which must be strictly handled to deter, educate other accused and prevent the same act that may arise in the future.