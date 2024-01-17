Former editors-in-chief arrested for State asset management violations

The Investigation Security Agency under the HCMC Department of Public Security on January 16 issued an order to prosecute former editors-in-chief of Thanh Nien Newspaper for “violating regulations on the management and use of state assets”.

Nguyen Cong Khe (L) and Nguyen Quang Thong

Nguyen Cong Khe who is also the chairman of the board of directors of Thanh Nien Media Corporation Joint Stock Company and Nguyen Quang Thong have been detained for violations in the development of an office building, commercial center, and luxury apartment project located at 151-155 Ben Van Don street, Ward 6, District 4, HCMC.

They are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

The Investigation Security Agency under the HCMC Department of Public Security is expanding the investigation to clarify violations and identify the responsibilities of related individuals and organizations.

The Investigation Security Agency under the HCMC Department of Public Security issues an order to prosecute the former editor-in-chief of Thanh Nien Newspaper Nguyen Cong Khe for “violating regulations on the management and use of state assets”.

The police read the decision to arrest the former editor-in-chief of Thanh Nien Newspaper Nguyen Quang Thong.

By Do Trung, Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh