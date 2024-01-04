Law

Former Deputy Minister of Industry, Trade arrested

Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong was prosecuted and arrested for the investigation case at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong was arrested.

Lieutenant General To An Xo, the spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security informed that during the process of further investigation into the case of “Abusing positions and powers while performing official duties” at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and provinces and cities, the Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security prosecuted the former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade.

Following the approvals of the People’s Procuracy, the Investigation Security Agency performed an order to prosecute, hold in custody and check the residence of defendant Hoang Quoc Vuong.

At the current times, the Investigation Security Agency is continuing the investigation to strictly handle the relevant individuals in accordance with the legal regulations.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong

