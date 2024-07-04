Foreign driver fined for driving car in motorcycle lane on Phu My Bridge

A foreign driver received a fine ranging from VND2-3 million (approximately US$86-129) for driving his car in the motorcycle lane on Phu My Bridge in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 7.

The man at the police station

Moreover, the foreign driver had his driver's license suspended for 1 to 3 months for the same mistake.

This morning, the Nam Sai Gon Traffic Police Team under the Traffic Police Department (PC08) of Ho Chi Minh City Police Department worked with a Korean man, born in 1959, residing in District 7, who drove a car on the prohibited road on Phu My Bridge, causing a stir in public opinion.

Earlier, on June 28, a clip was circulated on social media showing a car with license plate number 50LD-122.. blatantly moving on the motorcycle lane on the bridge. The uploaded clip received many comments and shares. Many people were outraged by the car driver's act of driving onto a prohibited road, which posed a potential traffic accident to other motorists.

Through verification, police officers have verified the incident took place on Phu My Bridge in District 7 at 5 am on June 28. The Nam Sai Gon Traffic Police Team jumped into investigation identifying that the violating car belonged to a company based in Tan Phong Ward of District 7, and the driver was a Korean man, so policemen soon invited him to the police station to answer questions.

At the police station this morning, the Korean man admitted the act of driving the car onto the road with a traffic sign prohibiting entry for the type of vehicle he was driving.

The traffic police issued an administrative fine for the man’s above act. He was forced to pay a fine of VND2-3 million. Additionally, police officers decided to suspend the man’s license for 1 to 3 months.

By Chi Thach - Translated by Anh Quan