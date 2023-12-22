Force Commander of UNMISS awards merit certificate to VNese Senior Lieutenant

Force Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian gave a a certificate of merit to Vietnamese Senior Lieutenant for her outstanding achievements.

Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian awards a certificate of merit to the Vietnamese Senior Lieutenant

During a working visit to the 2.5 Field Hospital today, Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian awarded a certificate of merit to Senior Lieutenant Nguyen Thi Thanh Hang for her good deeds recently.

As part of a series of programs to celebrate the Founding Day of the Vietnam People's Army (on December 22), Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian paid a visit to the Field Hospital 2.5 and exchanged with officers and soldiers stationed at the special hospital.

At the exchange, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ha Ngoc, Director of the Field Hospital, talked with the Commander of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan about the culture, natural landscape, and people of Vietnam and the traditional day of the Vietnam People's Army establishment.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ha Ngoc also presented the Commander with two books about President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnam People's Army. The Vietnamese Lieutenant Colonel also told Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian about the homeland of the resistance - Tan Trao banyan tree associated with the active years of President Ho Chi Minh and the Dien Bien Phu Campaign and the legendary victories of General Vo Nguyen Giap.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Ha Ngoc gifts Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian

In response to the week commemorating the traditional day of the Vietnam People's Army, the Hospital 2.5 at the UNMISS mission, the division in Bentin organized many various activities to introduce the Southeast Asian country, Vietnamese people and the Vietnam People's Army in addition to exchanges and sports activities inside and outside the field hospital with other units.

By Mai An – Translated by Anh Quan