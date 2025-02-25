Prime Minister welcomes Thai Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 24 received Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa who is on an official visit to Vietnam from February 23-25.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasised the need for the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Joint Cabinet Meeting chaired by the two Prime Ministers, while receiving Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa who is on an official visit to Vietnam from February 23-25.

Welcoming the FM’s first official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 2nd ASEAN Future Forum, PM Chinh said that the trip will bring about new advancements in the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Thailand, as well as to the overall success of the forum.

He proposed the two countries strengthen all-level delegation exchanges through the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly channels; and emphasized the need for the effective implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Joint Cabinet Meeting chaired by the two Prime Ministers.

The Vietnamese Government leader also appreciated Thailand for continuing to be Vietnam's largest trading partner in ASEAN and its ninth-largest foreign investor. He suggested that both sides work closely together to achieve the target of US$25 billion in bilateral trade in a more balanced manner by effectively implementing the “Three Connectivity” Strategy and further facilitating the imports and exports between the two countries.

The PM highlighted the importance of hard infrastructure connectivity in road and rail transport, as well as institutional and policy coordination between the two countries. He suggested the two sides further enhance cooperation in emerging potential sectors, such as digital transformation, green transition, and renewable energy.

On this occasion, he called on the Thai government to continue creating favorable conditions for the Vietnamese community who are living, working, and studying in the host country.

An overview of the meeting between Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa (Photo: VNA)

Thai FM Maris Sangiampongsa affirmed that Vietnam is one of Thailand’s most important partners in the region. The official noted his hope for stronger cooperation in economy, tourism, and connectivity, particularly in implementing the Six Countries, One Destination initiative. He also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation into new potential sectors, laying a solid foundation for the substantive and effective development of bilateral relations in the future.

On this occasion, Maris Sangiampongsa also thanked the Vietnamese Government for creating favorable conditions for Thai companies to invest, do business, and develop in Vietnam. He expressed his hope that it will continue to support and remove difficulties for Thai investors, particularly in energy and finance projects.

The minister thanked PM Pham Minh Chinh for directing the establishment of a joint working group between the two countries, with the participation of relevant ministries and sectors, to discuss cooperation content, remove obstacles, and prepare well for the Vietnam visit of the Thai Prime Minister in 2025, as well as the Joint Cabinet Meeting between the two countries, contributing to elevating the bilateral relationship to a new height.

Both sides agreed to continue close coordination in multilateral and regional mechanisms, including cooperation in the development of the Mekong subregion and the management and sustainable use of the Mekong River's water resources.

Maris Sangiampongsa confirmed that Thailand will continue cooperating with Vietnam and other ASEAN countries to promote the solidarity and central role of the bloc.

Vietnamplus