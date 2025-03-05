Vietnam prioritises women shaping future of science, technology: Official

The NA Vice Chairwoman reaffirmed that Vietnam remains firmly committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women at a meeting with Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative and Michaela Bauer, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Vietnam.

National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh reaffirmed that Vietnam remains firmly committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women at a meeting in Hanoi on March 4 with Caroline Nyamayemombe, UN Women Representative in Vietnam, and Michaela Bauer, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Vietnam.

From right: National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Thanh, UN Women Representative in Vietnam Caroline Nyamayemombe, and UNICEF Deputy Representative in Vietnam Michaela Bauer. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh praised the strong collaboration between UN Women and Vietnam in developing and implementing policies on gender equality and preventing gender-based violence.

She reaffirmed that Vietnam remains firmly committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women, noting the NA and Government's continuous efforts to improve legal frameworks and ensure gender equality is integrated into all socio-economic development policies, strategies, and plans.

On January 1, 2025, Vietnam officially began its membership of the UN Women Executive Board for 2025-2027, Thanh said, highlighting Vietnam’s intention to contribute actively to shaping UN Women’s programmes that align with the common goals of UN member states, particularly the Sustainable Development Goals and the key documents of the Summit of the Future.

Vietnam has also made significant progress in enhancing women’s participation in leadership and management roles, with female deputies now accounting for over 30 percent of the NA seats. However, the official noted that considerable challenges remain, particularly in improving access to education, employment, science, and technology for women and girls in rural, remote, and disadvantaged areas.

Mentioning her participation at the 69th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW69) in New York on March 10, Thanh said she will present Vietnam’s concerns and proposals aimed at accelerating the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action. She will also highlight Vietnam’s achievements and share its experiences in promoting gender equality and advancing women’s rights.

The legislator called on UN Women to maintain close cooperation with the Vietnamese Government under the UN Women’s Strategy Note for Vietnam for 2022-2026. She asked the organisation to prioritise programmes that help Vietnamese women access science and technology, adopt digital and AI tools, and improve their skills to secure quality jobs. She also urged greater efforts to enhance women’s roles in politics, economy, and society, while supporting the implementation of Vietnam’s National Action Plan on Women, Peace and Security.

Meanwhile, Thanh reaffirmed Vietnam’s recognition of UNICEF as a vital development partner, with long-standing contributions to child protection, education, and welfare in Vietnam over past decades.

She asked UNICEF to mobilise more resources to support Vietnamese children, particularly those in climate-vulnerable and disadvantaged areas, and to strengthen policy advice and capacity building for officials working in child-related sectors.

Both Nyamayemombe and Bauer commended Vietnam’s prioritisation of gender equality and child protection, as reflected in its policies, plans, and programs. They highlighted the significance of CSW69 in setting ambitious global goals for gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

They expressed confidence that the Vietnamese delegation, led by Thanh, will hold productive exchanges at CSW69 on key issues including advancing gender equality within government structures, developing a national action plan to end violence against women, promoting a just transition to a green economy with a focus on new skills for green jobs, and ensuring women’s equal access to technology and economic opportunities.

The UN Women Representative in Vietnam said she hopes that Vietnam will help rally global momentum for policy changes and practical actions that foster a more inclusive and equitable environment for science, technology, and innovation to ensure that women and girls are not only using technology, but leading and shaping the future of science, technology, and innovation itself.

VNA