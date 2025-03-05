Vietnam co-sponsors UN resolution on 80th anniversary of end of WWII

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on March 4 adopted a resolution commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, with Vietnam among its co-authors.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly on March 4 adopted a resolution commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. (Photo: VNA)

Beyond honouring the conclusion of a war that brought immense suffering to humanity, the resolution highlights how this milestone paved the way for the founding of the UN. Established to prevent future conflicts, the UN has set key principles governing international relations and advanced the global decolonisation process.

The resolution urges nations to tackle challenges to international peace and security, refrain from the threat or use of force against the independence and territorial integrity of any state, and resolve disputes through peaceful means in line with the UN Charter. As a key co-sponsor, Vietnam strongly supports the resolution’s core commitments.

The end of World War II in 1945 was a turning point for Vietnam, creating the conditions for the historic August Revolution that ended nearly a century of colonial and fascist rule. The country’s transformation from a semi-feudal colonial state to an independent nation became a powerful symbol of success, inspiring national liberation movements and global decolonisation efforts. It also reaffirmed the resilience and unwavering spirit of the Vietnamese people in their pursuit of independence, freedom, and development.

Vietnamplus