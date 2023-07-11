First LNG shipment imported to Vietnam

PV GAS yesterday successfully welcomed Greek-flagged Maran Gas Achilles, carrying 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Bontang Harbor of Indonesia to Thi Vai LNG Terminal in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.



This is the first shipment of imported LNG to Vietnam, marking a milestone in ensuring the supply of cleaner gas for the energy industry of the country.

According to Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corporation (PV GAS), after successful docking, Maran Gas Aschilles will pump LNG into the storage tank of Thi Vai LNG Terminal via two DN500-sized loading rods and a system of DN900-sized import pipeline, a DN80 circulation line.

In September 2019, PV GAS began constructing Thi Vai LNG Terminal with a storage tank of 180,000m3 and a 6-kilometer pipeline system. The capacity of the storage in Phase 1 is 1 million tonnes of LNG per year.

After being safely stored in the tank, LNG will be distributed to clients through two methods of pipeline or tank truck.

In the near future, PV GAS is going to promote LNG importation to supplement the domestic shortage of gas and gradually satisfy the demands of power plants as well as other industries.