First liver transplant recipient in Vietnam lives normal life over 14 years

A historic reunion took place yesterday at Viet Duc Hospital as Tran Ngoc Thanh, the recipient of Vietnam's first liver transplant from a brain-dead donor, returned for a follow-up visit.

Patient Tran Ngoc Thanh (C) shows his sincere gratitude to Associate Professor Nguyen Tien Quyet (R) and Dr. Duong Duc Hung (L)

Patient Thanh born in 1965 from Dien Bien Province showed his sincere gratitude to Associate Professor Nguyen Tien Quyet and Dr. Duong Duc Hung, the esteemed medical professionals who conducted his pioneering liver transplant surgery fourteen years ago.

He acknowledged the two doctors’ pivotal role in his survival, stating that both are his benefactors, who have granted him a second life.

In 2010, when he was diagnosed with end-stage liver failure, Mr. Thanh fell into a critical condition and his only chance of survival was a liver transplant.

This was the first liver transplant in Vietnam from a brain-dead donor, so it was also a big challenge for the medical team.

Nevertheless, through unwavering dedication and the implementation of state-of-the-art organ transplant techniques, medical professionals at Viet Duc Hospital triumphantly executed a historic liver transplant. This achievement not only revitalized the patient's life but also marked a significant milestone in the progression of Vietnamese medicine.

Notably, this liver transplant was carried out solely by the medical team of Viet Duc Hospital, independent of foreign expertise. The procedure was completed within a remarkably brief time frame of approximately five hours.

Mr. Thanh said that he is currently living with his children and 2 grandchildren. Every day, in addition to farming and working as a construction worker, he and his wife take care of the grandchildren and feel completely healthy, using only low doses of anti-rejection drugs.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan