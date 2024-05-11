First case of Japanese encephalitis recorded in Dak Lak Province

The first case of Japanese encephalitis since the beginning of 2024 was recorded in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak, the provincial Center for Disease Control announced.

The patient who lives in Krong Jing Commune of M'Drak District has been diagnosed with Japanese encephalitis.

Previously, on April 18, the patient showed symptoms of high fever and fatigue. The patient was taken by his family for examination and treatment at M'Drak District Medical Center on April 20.

After three days of treatment, the patient’s condition didn’t abate but got worse, so on April 23, the patient was transferred to Central Highlands General Hospital. On April 25, the patient was transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for further treatment. Test results showed that the patient was positive for the Japanese encephalitis virus.

After recording the disease case, the Dak Lak Provincial Center for Disease Control coordinated with the M'Drak District Health Center and the Commune Health Station to investigate the vector of Japanese encephalitis in the community. Healthcare workers were spraying chemicals to disinfect the area to kill mosquitos.

At the same time, the local health sector carried out an investigation for those who have not received the Japanese encephalitis vaccine in the expanded vaccination program to organize catch-up vaccinations and vaccinations for those who have not received enough vaccinations.

By Mai Cuong – Translated by Dan Thuy