Female foreigner carries over 2.3 kilograms of drugs to Vietnam

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security is investigating a female foreigner carrying more than 2.3 kilograms of drugs while she is doing entry procedures into Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Previously, on the evening of July 14, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security collaborated with the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Drug Investigation Police Department (C04), police forces of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport, drug crime investigation forces, Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard, anti-drug force, General Department of Customs and Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department detected suspicious signs of a passenger (named M.M.N, born in 1988, holding Kenyan passport) when she was entering Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Through the images via the screening process, the functional forces identified that the top and bottom of the suitcase showed signs of hiding drugs.

After checking inside her suitcase, the functional forces detected two packages containing more than 2.3 kilograms of white powder which were lately confirmed to be drugs.

The police identified that the passenger traveled from July 7 from Nairobi (Kenya) to Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Doha (Qatar).

At the moment, the HCMC Department of Public Security is collaborating with relevant units to investigate and handle the case according to the law.