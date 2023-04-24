FDI sector has trade surplus of nearly US$14.1 billion

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that the capital generated by foreign direct investment projects was estimated to gain US$5.85 billion, reducing 1.2 percent.
Accumulated to April 20, the whole country has 37,065 valid projects with a total registered capital of nearly US$445.9 billion.
The accumulated realized capital of foreign investment projects was estimated at over US$279.8 billion, equaling 62.8 percent of the total valid registered investment capital.
According to the Foreign Investment Agency, export turnover including crude oil of foreign investment areas was estimated at nearly US$81.19 billion, a reduction of 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 74.6 percent of export turnover.
Export turnover excluding crude oil was nearly US$80.56 billion, a decrease of 10.8 percent over the same period, accounting for 74 percent of the country’s export turnover.
On the other hand, imports of the foreign investment sector attained over US$67.1 billion, decreasing 15.5 percent compared to the same period and accounting for 65.2 percent of the country’s import turnover.
The FDI sector had a trade surplus of nearly US$14.1 billion including crude while the domestic sector had a trade surplus of nearly US$8.3 billion.