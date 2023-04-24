FDI sector has trade surplus of nearly US$14.1 billion

By April 20, the total newly registered capital, adjusted capital and capital contributions and share purchases of foreign investors reached nearly US$8.88 billion, as much as 82.1 percent over the same period last year.

The Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that the capital generated by foreign direct investment projects was estimated to gain US$5.85 billion, reducing 1.2 percent.

Accumulated to April 20, the whole country has 37,065 valid projects with a total registered capital of nearly US$445.9 billion.

The accumulated realized capital of foreign investment projects was estimated at over US$279.8 billion, equaling 62.8 percent of the total valid registered investment capital.

According to the Foreign Investment Agency, export turnover including crude oil of foreign investment areas was estimated at nearly US$81.19 billion, a reduction of 10.8 percent compared to the same period last year, accounting for 74.6 percent of export turnover.

Export turnover excluding crude oil was nearly US$80.56 billion, a decrease of 10.8 percent over the same period, accounting for 74 percent of the country’s export turnover.

On the other hand, imports of the foreign investment sector attained over US$67.1 billion, decreasing 15.5 percent compared to the same period and accounting for 65.2 percent of the country’s import turnover.

The FDI sector had a trade surplus of nearly US$14.1 billion including crude while the domestic sector had a trade surplus of nearly US$8.3 billion.