F&B industry revenue of HCMC increases in first two months of 2024

Revenue of the food and beverage (F&B) industry in Ho Chi Minh City in February decreased over the previous month, but its cumulative growth in the first two months of the year still increased by 8.3 percent over the same period last year.

The Statistics Department said that a total revenue from accommodation and food and beverage services in the city was estimated at VND9,271 billion (US$374 million), down 11.5 percent over the previous month and up 10 percent over the same period in 2023.

Of which, the accommodation revenue decreased by 22.1 percent over the previous month, but rose by 27.9 percent over the same period.

The F&B services revenue decreased by 9.6 percent over January but increased by 7.7 percent over the same period last year.

The total accumulated revenue for the accommodation and F&B services in the first two months of the year was estimated to be worth VND19,751 billion (US$797 million), an increase of 13.6 percent over the same period in 2023.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong