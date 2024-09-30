Farmer earns about VND1 billion per year from cage-raised grouper farming

A fish breeder in the Central province of Quang Ngai earned about VND1 billion (US$40,525) per year from cage-raised grouper farming.

Raising grouper in 40 cages, breeder Do Van Duoc has an annual profit of about VND1 billion

Raising grouper in 40 cages, breeder Do Van Duoc from Thach By 2 residential group in Pho Thanh ward of Duc Pho Town has achieved an annual profit of about VND1 billion . This helps him earn a well-deserved reputation as a renowned grouper farmer in Quang Ngai province.

Farmer Do Van Duoc has been engaged in grouper farming for over a decade and presently manages 40 grouper cages located in the Sa Huynh estuary. Among these, 15 cages are designated for the cultivation of fish fry, while the remaining 25 cages are utilized for commercial farming purposes. Each cage typically accommodates approximately 500 to 600 fish.

Remembering why he decided to start grouper fish farming, Mr. Duoc said that he used to be a buyer and supplier of baby lobsters to people in Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces.

Upon further experience in the industry, he came to understand that the production of baby lobsters was not consistent. In the event of a decline in the market's buying power, farmers would be forced to sell them at a loss. Therefore, he wanted to find a sustainable direction for aquaculture in the Sa Huynh estuary.

After many experiments and failure, Mr. Duoc invested in raising pearl grouper, a bottom-dwelling fish that is easy to raise and is consumed strongly by the domestic market while the prices of the fish are stable.

After one year, grouper type 1 weighing 1-1.4kg per one fetches about VND180,000 a kg while grouper type 2 with the weight of 1.5-2.4kg each fetches about VND160,000 a kg. The remaining types above 2.5kg each are sold for around VND140,000 a kg. Grouper is exported to neighboring provinces, especially the Da Nang market.

Living on cage grouper farming, Mr. Duoc earns a profit of about VND1 billion annually after deducting costs, labor, food.

Thanks to his outstanding achievements in aquaculture development, Mr. Duoc received a certificate of merit from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association.

Chairman Thai Thuan Lang of the Farmers' Association of Pho Thanh Ward said that Pho Thanh Ward is strategically located near Sa Huynh Port and the sea, which facilitates nearshore aquaculture. Currently, there are 90 households engaged in aquaculture, operating nearly 1,000 cages.

Notably, breeder Duoc has achieved success in the commercial farming of grouper. The Farmers' Association is highly supportive and provides financial assistance to Mr. Duoc and other aquaculture households in the ward, while also recommending that higher authorities offer guidance on aquaculture practices to these households.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated By Anh Quan