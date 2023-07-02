Facebook Vietnam's former CEO's 3D printer manufacturing project terminated

Throughout its operation, the project received criticism from the community due to its lack of responsibility toward customers and the poor quality of its products.

The project was implemented in the Saigon High-Tech Park (SHTP) with a total investment of US$19.5 million by Le Diep Kieu Trang, the former CEO of Facebook Vietnam, and her spouse, Sonny Vu. Throughout its operation, the project received criticism from the community due to its lack of responsibility toward customers and the poor quality of its products.

According to sources of SGGP Newspaper’s reporter, the project involved the production of 3D printers, software services, and product manufacturing services on 3D printers using carbon fiber polymer materials by Arevo Vietnam. Arevo Vietnam Limited Company has ceased its operations and investment in the SHTP.

The reason for the termination of Arevo Vietnam's operations is the investor's inability to produce carbon materials, which has led to increased costs and non-competitive finished products in the market. Furthermore, due to the pandemic, the company is no longer able to sustain its research and development team.

On January 27, 2021, the Management Board of the SHTP held a meeting with businesses. During the meeting, they gave an investment registration certificate to a project which involved 3D printer manufacturing, software services, and product manufacturing services using carbon fiber polymer materials by Arevo Vietnam. The total investment for this project amounted to $19.5 million. At that time, the project was quite attractive, especially the 3D-printed bicycle production project by Arevo, founded by Le Diep Kieu Trang, the former CEO of Facebook Vietnam, and her husband, Sonny Vu.

The first-ever solid carbon fiber bicycle named SuperStrata was successfully manufactured and garnered significant attention. The promotional campaign emphasized that, with the utilization of 3D printing technology and ultra-lightweight carbon fiber material, the bike weighs approximately 1.3 kg. Furthermore, the bike is custom-designed and manufactured to cater to individual users' preferences. As a result, SuperStrata was quickly expected to be a product that closely linked the country of Vietnam and its people.

However, after the first batch, many customers expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the SuperStrata bikes, and some even raised safety concerns. The situation reached its peak when many bikes were delivered several months late, and customers who had ordered at a price of $3,000 discovered that the bike's materials did not meet the promised specifications. Furthermore, the design was found to be unscientific, and the manufacturing of various components was subpar, leading to a feeling of insecurity while riding the bikes. Furthermore, the global and Vietnamese SuperStrata cycling community has voiced their concerns to the manufacturer, actively engaging in direct discussions with the project's investors. However, their efforts have been met with silence, and in some instances, communication has been abruptly severed with those who have expressed their grievances.

The climax of the situation is that netizens have recently condemned another crowdfunding project initiated by Sonny Vu on the Indiegogo platform. This project, which also involves 3D printing with carbon fiber, focuses on a scooter instead of a bicycle and has received over half a million US dollars in funding from supportive users. However, this project is currently being blocked as many individuals have reported it to be a "fraudulent project."