Extensive support for plastics businesses aiming for green development

On September 5, the Vietnam Saigon Plastics Association (VSPA), in collaboration with the Quality Assurance and Testing Center 3 under the Ministry of Science and Technology, held a review session for the first eight months of the year and a workshop on "The Quality of Biodegradable Packaging and Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions."

At the event, Mr. Chung Tan Cuong, Chairman of VSPA, reported that the plastics industry in Ho Chi Minh City is growing at an annual rate of 10-12 percent. However, the sector faces challenges, including competition in the low-end market and technical barriers. Outdated production capacity, machinery, and technology result in lower product quality and reduced competitiveness. Many companies are also hesitant to invest in new technology.

The Quality Assurance and Testing Center 3 also highlighted challenges for plastic exporters and businesses in general. They noted that Europe has begun implementing the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Although most Vietnamese exports are not currently affected, the scope may expand to include more products in the future. Therefore, adopting green practices becomes increasingly urgent. Companies should develop emission reports and manage emissions effectively throughout their production processes to reduce emissions at each stage.

Recently, VSPA has actively supported local businesses through various initiatives. They have facilitated connections between companies and programs from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, focused on digital transformation and green transition to boost exports, and promoted waste segregation at the source to enhance plastic waste recycling, contributing to environmental protection and the development of a smart, sustainable city.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Thuy Doan