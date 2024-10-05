Exports surge, market grows

Over the past nine months, Vietnam's agricultural, forestry, and fishery export turnover hit US$46.28 billion, marking a 21 percent increase compared to the same period last year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday.

Agricultural products sees a significant increase of 27.7 percent

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development representative highlighted the robust growth across key product groups. Specifically, agricultural products saw a significant increase of 27.7 percent, while forestry products and fishery products also experienced notable growth at 20.3 percent and 9.5 percent respectively.

The trade surplus value of agricultural, forestry, and fishery products reached US$13.86 billion in the first 9 months, marking a substantial 71.2 percent increase and underscoring the exceptional profitability of this industry.

The agricultural export boom also manifested in the average export price of coffee, which surged by 56 percent to $3,897 a ton and pepper, which saw a 49.2 percent increase.

The export market showed positive trends, with the Americas up by 26.1 percent and Europe by 34.6 percent. The United States, China, and Japan remained the top three export markets for Vietnam, accounting for 21.6 percent, 20.8 percent, and 6.6 percent of exports respectively.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development announced that although the prices of some domestic products, such as rice and vegetables, have fluctuated due to the impact of typhoon Yagi and its aftermath, localities continue to establish codes for growing areas and packaging facilities to improve product quality and orient production according to market demand.

According to economic experts, the significant expansion in agricultural, forestry, and fishery exports not only boosts economic value but also solidifies the position of Vietnamese agricultural products in the global market. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is dedicated to furthering exports through trade promotion initiatives and enhancing product quality.

By Phuc Hau – Translated By Anh Quan