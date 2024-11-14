Expansion of flight attendants’ drug trafficking: More crime rings dismantled

Following the exposure of a drug smuggling ring involving flight attendants transporting drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat International Airport, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation.

Drugs are hidden in these tubes

This operation has led to the dismantling of nearly 500 drug crime rings and gangs.

The police in Ho Chi Minh City today made an announcement regarding the expansion of a case involving flight attendants transporting drugs from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport in the city. The authorities are diligently working to uncover the full extent of the situation and bring those involved to justice.

Police officials have so far dismantled nearly 500 drug crime rings and gangs; moreover, a total of 1,132 individuals have been prosecuted for various drug-related offenses, including production, trafficking, transportation, storage, and organizing the illegal use of drugs.

As per Ho Chi Minh City police, after the March 16, 2023 incident concerning 4 flight attendants on suspicion of drug smuggling from France to Tan Son Nhat Airport, in a short time, Ho Chi Minh City Police clarified that in addition to the above seized shipment, the traffickers had successfully carried out 6 shipments containing drugs through Noi Bai International Airport. Thereafter they sent the illegal goods to Ho Chi Minh City for sale in several provinces and urban cities.

The investigation by Police clarified the whole syndicate of crime, its planners and the hierarchy. Police investigators also let four female air hostesses who were used as pawns by the gangs free.

Ho Chi Minh City Police has intensified its efforts to combat drug trafficking, expanding its operations to dismantle additional networks. By following the flow of drugs, authorities have successfully exposed and dismantled 146 more drug trafficking and transportation networks operating both within and between districts, towns, provinces, and cities. This crackdown has led to the prosecution of an additional 630 individuals involved in these criminal activities.

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities have dismantled nearly 500 criminal networks and gangs. This operation has resulted in the arrest and prosecution of 1,132 individuals. Additionally, 201 individuals have been administratively sanctioned and enrolled in drug rehabilitation programs.

Law enforcement forces seized a substantial amount of illegal drugs, weighing over 323.5 kilograms, along with 12 firearms and 3 grenades. The estimated street value of the seized drugs exceeds VND28 trillion (US$1,102,979).

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan