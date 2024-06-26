Law

Exhibition space showcasing achievements of HCMC Police inaugurated

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security on June 26 inaugurated a space to exhibit and store works and achievements of the city’s police force in preventing and combating drug-related crimes. 

Delegates join the inauguration ceremony.

The exhibition space is located at the tradition house of Ho Chi Minh City Police in the headquaters of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1, HCMC.

This event took place on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary of the National Anti-Drug Day (June 26, 2001 2024) and the Action Month for Drug Prevention and Control in 2024 (from June 1 to June 30).

According to the Division of Party and Political Work (PX03) under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the exhibition space is a place for storing and highlighting the struggle and achievements of the Ho Chi Minh City police force.

A total area of nearly 40 square meters dedicated to display more than 50 samples of commonly simulated drug divided into seven groups; ten info-graphic products comprising images, information-related specialized projects, typical cases and outstanding victories of the Ho Chi Minh City police forces in fighting and destroying drug-related crimes.

Apart from exhibits and images, there is also software that digitizes all data on the fight against drug crimes of the forces of Ho Chi Minh City Police; thereby fully transmitting information and data, convenient and practical for propaganda and education.

Some photos featuring exhibits and images at the exhibition space:

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

