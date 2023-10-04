Exhibition showcases advanced metalworking, industrial solutions

An array of advanced metalworking tools and industrial solutions from nearly 300 brands from 20 countries and territories are on display at the 16th edition of METALEX Vietnam 2023 and NEPCON Vietnam 2023 which opened in HCMC on October 4.

Taking place at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Centre, the 16th edition of Vietnam’s International Exhibition on Machine Tools & Metalworking Solutions for Production Upgrade (METALEX Vietnam 2023) and International Electronics Manufacturing Technology Trade Exhibition and Conference (NEPCON Vietnam 2023) are organized by RX Tradex Vietnam – ASEAN’s leading exhibition organizer.

Director General of RX Tradex Vietnam Vu Trong Tai said METALEX Vietnam has become an important event that helps industrialists to keep up with the development trend and update their knowledge with the latest technologies in metalworking and manufacturing.

Meanwhile, NEPCON Vietnam serves as a venue for leading suppliers and subcontractors to meet and give technical consultations on surface-mount technology (SMT), testing technologies, and smart production for the supporting industry, he stressed.

According to Vice Chairman and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Enterprises (VAMI) Nguyen Chi Sang, METALEX Vietnam 2023 and NEPCON Vietnam 2023, themed “Creating the Next Giant Manufacturer”, will bring complete metalworking solutions for industrialists who are seeking ways to improve production capacity in a fierce competitive environment.

Besides, the exhibitions also help the business community get access to various industrial production models in the region, he said.

Running until October 6, the events will feature a mechanics workshop and a metal puzzle competition.