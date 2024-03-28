Business

EuroCham Vietnam gets new Chairman

Chief Executive Officer of Bosch Vietnam Dominik Meichle has just been picked as the new Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham).

On the morning of March 28, EuroCham announced its Board of Directors in 2024.

bosch-vn-1-5953.jpg.jpg
Mr. Dominik Meichle (Photo: Bosch Vietnam)

In new tenure, Chief Executive Officer of Bosch Vietnam Dominik Meichle was appointed as the new Chairman of EuroCham Vietnam.

He is the successor of Mr. Gabor Fluit who was highly appreciated during his tenure for strengthening several EuroCham members together with mobilization of polices.

Mr. Dominik Meichle was appointed as CEO of Bosch Vietnam in 2022 when he was just only 36 years old. Thus, he has become the youngest CEO of Bosch Vietnam so far.

Mr. Fluit left the office to hold the position of CEO of De Heus Animal Nutrition Group.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

