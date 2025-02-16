Establishment of Steering Committee for key projects in railway sector proposed

Minister of Transport Tran Hong Minh has just submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister on the establishment of a Steering Committee for national key projects in the railway sector.

The new committee is set to replace the previous steering committees for railway projects that were established earlier.

According to the proposal of the Ministry of Transport, the Steering Committee will be chaired by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. The Deputy Chairpersons will include Deputy Prime Ministers Tran Hong Ha and Ho Duc Phoc, the Minister of Planning and Investment, and the Minister of Transport. The members of the Steering Committee will be leaders from relevant ministries and local authorities.

The Steering Committee will be responsible for urging the implementation of key national railway projects, including the high-speed railway project on the North-South axis; Lao Cai-Hanoi-Hai Phong, Hanoi-Lang Son, and Mong Cai-Ha Long railway routes; and urban railway projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the Steering Committee also takes responsibility for proposing solutions, policy mechanisms to the Prime Minister to address obstacles, mobilize resources, accelerate projects’ progress, organize the implementation of these projects, and assist the Prime Minister in coordinating among ministries and inter-ministry agencies to solve issues that arise during the construction and development of the railway projects.

The Steering Committee for national key projects in the railway sector will replace the previous steering committees and task forces for railway projects that were established earlier to unify the direction, meeting the high demands in terms of scale, technology, human resources, and the need to implement many specific policies for the upcoming railway projects.

Previously, the Prime Minister had established steering committees, including the Steering Committee for national major projects in the transport sector, the Steering Committee for the development and implementation of the high-speed railway project on the North-South axis and other key national railway projects, a task force to assist the Steering Committee in directing the progress of urban railway projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and a task force for the implementation of railway lines connecting with China and Laos.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh