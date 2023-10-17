EROPA conference considers public governance toward recovery, development

The 2023 conference of the Eastern Regional Organization for Public Administration (EROPA) opened in Hanoi on October 17 under the theme "The Role of Public Governance in Socio-Economic Recovery and Development toward Sustainable Development Goals".

The event, hosted by the National Academy of Public Administration (NAPA) and chaired by the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs, is attended by representatives of diplomatic agencies of nine state members of EROPA, the EROPA Secretary General, and about 500 Vietnamese and international delegates who are scholars and managers.

In her opening remarks, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra said that Vietnam and many other countries are facing a number of impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic on growth and sustainable development. Therefore, the selection of “The Role of Public Governance in Socioeconomic Recovery and Development” as the theme of the conference reflects EROPA’s role and sense of responsibility toward regional and global development issues.

During the pandemic, the slow response to development, climate change, and non-traditional security issues revealed shortcomings of global governance, she said, noting that in the face of the pandemic and development bottlenecks at the national and international levels, public governance is expected to have sufficient capability to deal with crises and create an effective national governance model.

This shows that together with global governance, national governance should be a true “launching pad” for development, Tra went on.

Sustainable development is becoming a global trend while many countries are opting for the digital economy, circular economy, and green growth. To promote sustainable development, the role of public governance and public administration in each country should be affirmed and reflected more fully, the minister added.

EROPA Secretary General Alex Brillantes Jr. said the 2023 conference aims to promote public administration to accelerate socioeconomic recovery and ensure the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals.

The world is encountering numerous challenges, from the public health crises to concerns over environmental issues and social inequalities. To solve those challenges, public administration, public governance, and public services are becoming more necessary than ever, he remarked.

On October 16, the EROPA Executive Council convened a meeting to adopt the agenda of the 68th EROPA conference, elect the chair and vice chairs of the council for 2024 - 2025, and discuss the host country of the 2024 EROPA conference.

NAPA Director Assoc. Prof. and Dr Nguyen Ba Chien was elected Chairman of the EROPA Executive Council for 2024 - 2025.

EROPA, an international organization of states, groups and individuals in the region of Asia and the Pacific, was founded in 1960 as a response to the common desire among developing and developed countries to promote regional cooperation in improving knowledge, systems and practices of government administration to help accelerate economic and social development.

It was the first organization in the region to be devoted to the development of public administration in order to advance the economic and social development of countries in Asia and the Pacific.