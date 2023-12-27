Epidemics getting more and more unprecedented

The Ministry of Health held a meeting this morning to respond to the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness (December 27).

Delegates press the button to respond to the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong speaks at the meeting.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong stated that the epidemic situation in the world has been getting more and more complicated and unprecedented with a risk of infection outbreaks from new variants and emerging epidemics.

The circulated diseases included dengue fever, hand-foot-mouth disease and rubella with a surge in the infectious cases. Besides, the number of dengue fever has increased ten times over the past ten years.

Vietnam is located in both a tropical and a temperate zone together with increasing demand for trade and tourism so the country is likely to face high risk of different epidemics.

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong warned and called for all people and communities to raise awareness of epidemic preparedness, strengthen healthcare, and regularly and proactively participate in disease prevention and control activities.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet stressed that the activities celebrating the International Day of Epidemic Preparedness reminded the impacts of epidemics on human.

Thereby, it is important to raise awareness of the importance of epidemic prevention and control to educate, propagate and prevent and respond to epidemics and improve emergency response more effectively and more appropriately to any epidemic that may occur.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on December 7 to declare December 27 as the International Day for Epidemic Preparedness.

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong