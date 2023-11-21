Enterprises promptly preparing goods, tours for Tet holiday

Consumer goods companies are promptly busy preparing goods for the Tet holiday. Meanwhile, tourism enterprises are launching attractive programs for travelers during Tet holiday of 2024.

Some supermarkets and convenience stores in Ho Chi Minh City are urgently preparing goods for the Tet holiday with an increase of 10 percent over the same period last year and launching promotion programs with a discount of ten to 30 percent for customers.

Among them, retailer SATRA is expected to store goods for two months before and after the Tet holiday of 2024 with a total amount of more than VND550 billion (nearly US$23 million), increasing ten percent over the same period last year. As for the reserve scale of goods on the market stabilization program, SATRA will lift from six percent to 14 percent based on each product.

It is predicted that the most consumed products during the Tet holiday will be meat, fish, egg, vegetables, fruits, alcoholic drinks, soft drinks and so on.

As for MM Mega Market, the supermarket chain has collaborated with providers to supply more than 1,000 essential products along with fresh food items at wholesale food prices.

MM Mega Market will increase from 20 percent to 30 percent of reserved goods over ordinary days and launch preferential programs with a discount from 10 percent to 30 percent from now until after the Tet holiday.

In addition, supermarkets of Emart, Go! and so on are also launching promotions and preferential programs for the Tet holiday.

Currently, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade is collaborating with the Department of Tourism to stimulate tourism demand, lure travelers to Ho Chi Minh City for entertainment as well as take visitors from Ho Chi Minh City to other localities.

The program is among a series of bustling tourism and shopping activities which is expected to increase the number of visitors and impressive revenue for this year.