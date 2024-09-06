Enterprises invited to join digital product award

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has called on enterprises to send entries to the “Make in Vietnam” Digital Technology Product Award 2024, which was launched two weeks ago.

Enterprises are required to submit their entries for the award from August 22 to October 22 through the portal https://giaithuong.makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn. (Photo: Courtesy of MIC)

The annual award aims to honor outstanding digital technological products in multiple fields. There are eight award categories, including five for products in industry and construction; agriculture, natural resources, and environment; transportation, post, and logistics; education, health care, culture, and society; and finance, banking, trade, and services.

Other categories are for outstanding digital technologies for foreign markets, outstanding new digital products, and potential digital technology products.

Through the award, the MIC supports Vietnamese enterprises in promoting trade, investment, domestic consumption, and exports of new products, services, solutions, and business models.

Digital innovations are expected to be applied to improve labor productivity in all industries and fields, thereby speeding up industrialization and modernization in Vietnam.

Enterprises are required to submit their entries for the award from August 22 to October 22 through the portal https://giaithuong.makeinvietnam.mic.gov.vn. The award ceremony is scheduled for December within the framework of the national forum on development of Vietnamese digital technology enterprises.

After five editions, a total of 234 digital technology products have been awarded, benefiting people and businesses in digital transformation.

Vietnamplus