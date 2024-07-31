Enterprises in HCMC EPs, EPZs gain export turnover of US$4.5 billion

The leader of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) reported investment transformations in industrial parks (IPs) and export processing zones (EPZs) in Ho Chi Minh City during the passing time.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, enterprises with simple technology usage, labor intensive and less productivity have gradually withdrawn from the market. Therefore, Hepza has facilitated land leases to businesses with high technology that expand business activities. The enterprises have shown good performances and investment in technology transformation.

There have been 19 export processing and industrial zones with establishment decisions so far, including 17 operating ones, comprising three export processing zones and 14 industrial zones with a total investment of 3,791.84 hectares and an occupancy rate of 77 percent.

By June 2024, there were 1,715 valid projects in export processing zones and industrial parks with a total registered capital investment of nearly US$13.6 billion. Of these, there were 561 foreign investment projects with registered capital of US$7.269 billion and 1,154 domestic investment projects with registered capital of US$6.326 billion.

According to Hepza, the enterprises at export processing zones and industrial parks in Ho Chi Minh City have operated stably and numerous businesses with difficult circumstances have resumed their operations.

The enterprises' export turnover in the first six months of the year in export processing zones and industrial zones was expected to gain US$4.5 billion, up seven percent over the same period last year.

By Mai Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong