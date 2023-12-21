Energy saving awards delivered to several products, businesses

The award ceremony for projects and products achieving energy efficiency in 2023 on December 20 (Photo: SGGP)



The ceremony, co-held yesterday in Hanoi by the Steering Committee of the National Energy Efficiency Program (the Ministry of Industry and Trade) and the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), was for the ‘Energy efficiency award in industry - construction works 2023’ and the ‘Highest energy efficiency product award 2023’.

After two months of launching, more than 200 energy conservation solutions of 100 businesses and buildings took part in the first contest above. The second one received 257 participating products ranging from air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, electric fans, electric motors, civil and public lighting products, and boilers.

VECEA Chairman Nguyen Dinh Hiep informed that as to the ‘Highest energy efficiency product award’, 10 brand names were given the ‘Leader’ cup with 103 certified products. These items receive a QR code attached with the ‘highest energy efficiency’ label when in circulation. Their information is uploaded onto the website https://tietkiemnangluong.com.vn/top-runner so that consumers can look up easily.

Regarding the ‘Energy efficiency award in industry - construction works’, 15 projects of new construction works and renovated works won the title this year, along with 12 industrial businesses. In addition, 25 energy managers at enterprises who have excellently fulfilled their duty were also honored.

Deputy Head Trinh Quoc Vu of the Steering Committee for the National Energy Efficiency Program cum Deputy Director of the Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Development (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) shared that these awards have been held for four times and have become more prestigious in this field.

“These awards help to achieve the target of saving 8-10 percent of the total national energy consumption in the 2019-2030 period, which contributes to the socio-economic development and fulfills the commitment of Vietnam to reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero in 2050”, said Deputy Head Vu.

The organization board is going to guide businesses with outstanding solutions to prepare necessary documents for the participation in the ASEAN Energy Awards (AEA).

By Van Phuc – Translated by Huong Vuong