Embassy ready for citizen protection measures in Rosslare port

The Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Honorary Consul Office of Vietnam in Dublin, Ireland contacted Irish authorities to inquire into the case.

As soon as receiving information that three out of 14 migrants found inside a refrigerated shipping container at Rosslare port of Ireland on January 8 are believed to be Vietnamese, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK and the Honorary Consul Office of Vietnam in Dublin, Ireland contacted Irish authorities to inquire into the case.

uk-3367.jpg
Rosslare Europort port where the migrants are found inside a refrigerated shipping container. (Photo: AFP)

According to the embassy, following directions by the Foreign Ministry, it has been closely coordinating with Irish authorities to verify the identities of the stowaways and prepare to undertake citizen protection measures if needed.

The embassy and the honorary consul office in Dublin are working with police in Dublin to verify the identities of the stowaways and ensure that they are treated humanely and lawfully.

The embassy is waiting for information from the police about the specific location to make consular access. According to Dublin police, these people are in good health condition.

On January 9 evening, Irish and British media reported that Irish police discovered 14 migrants - nine men, three women, and two girls - in a refrigerated truck when the vehicle was stopped at Rosslare Europort port in Wexford county, Leinster province, southern Ireland, at about 3:00 am on January 8 (local time). These people are all in good health after being medically examined.

Previously, at around 1 am on January 8, the British coast guard force received an emergency call from a person inside a refrigerated vehicle while the vehicle was on a ferry from France to Rosslare port. British and Irish authorities coordinated and promptly stopped that vehicle as soon as it arrived at the port.

Irish police have now opened an investigation into the incident and so far no arrest has been made.

