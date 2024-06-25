Embassy advises Vietnamese citizens in Lebanon

The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon on June 24 warned Vietnamese citizens who are working and living in Lebanon not to travel to unsafe areas or crowded places in the context of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah force.

A vehicle destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Al-Khyara, Lebanon on June 22 .(Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

According to the embassy, there are currently eight Vietnamese citizens living in Lebanon, mainly in the capital of Beirut and surrounding areas. The lives of the Vietnamese citizens here are temporarily unaffected by the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. Since the outbreak of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the embassy has regularly kept in touch with the Vietnamese citizens in Lebanon and learned that their lives are still going on normally.

The embassy has devised plans in case tensions escalate and is ready to coordinate with relevant agencies to carry out the evacuation or citizen protection if needed. It will continue to closely monitor, regularly contact and encourage the citizens and request the Honorary Consul to follow the situation and promptly make a report in case of emergencies.

The Vietnamese citizens living in Lebanon or their relatives can contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and Lebanon through the hotline 20 102 613 9869, or the Honorary Consular Office of Vietnam in Lebanon 961 70 229 300 in case they need help.

VNA