Eighth National Congress of Vietnam Farmers' Association opens

The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association for the term 2023-2028 was officially opened on December 25 morning.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong attended the congress and delivered a speech at the congress.

Overview of the first working session of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association (Photo: Quang Phuc)

The congress took place at the National Convention Center in the capital city of Hanoi within three days, on December 25-27.

Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association Luong Quoc Doan speaks at the opening ceremony of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association. (Photo: Quang Phuc)

The eighth national congress gathered 995 official delegates who were typical officers and farmer members representing more than 10 million officers and farmer members nationwide.

Delegates attend the first working session of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Delegates attend the first working session of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association. (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Apart from discussing and setting specific targets and tasks of the farmer movement and the Vietnam Farmers' Association in the next five years, the delegates will concentrate on discussing and giving opinions on drafts of important documents of the congress, including political report from the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association for the seventh term, a draft summarization report of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association for the seventh term and draft on amendments and supplements to the Charter of the Vietnam Farmers' Association.

Standing Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Association Pham Tien Nam (Photo: Quang Phuc)

At the first working session, the congress elected the presidium, the secretariat and the board to verify the eligibility of Congress delegates; reported the results of verifying the status of congress delegates and approved the working program and regulations of the congress.

Delegates of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association offer wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in the capital city of Hanoi this morning. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Delegates of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Delegates of the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association visit President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum. (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Delegates visited President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and offered incense to the Heroic Martyrs Monument in Bac Son Street to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh and heroes and martyrs before the opening ceremony of the first working session.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

